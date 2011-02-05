Basware signs partnership agreement with Fitek Slovakia to increase presence in Central Eastern Europe

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Basware and Fitek Slovakia, a market trendsetter in financial automation processes in Central Europe, have entered into a partnership where Fitek Slovakia will have the opportunity to offer Basware’s accounts payable automation solution to Slovakia and surrounding countries.

The cooperation covers the Central Eastern European market for invoice processing, accounts payable automation and Basware Network Services.

Fitek is the market leader in financial automation processes. Fitek lowers the costs of customers by optimizing and accelerating their financial processes. The company operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Fitek employs more than 240 people.