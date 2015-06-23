Barratt Developments Selects SureCloud’s GDPR Solutions

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

The UK’s biggest housebuilder, Barratt Developments plc has deployed the SureCloud GDPR Suite to enable the business to work towards GDPR compliance effectively, after the EU regulation came into force on the 25th of May 2018.

Barratt selected the SureCloud GDPR Suite, which is delivered from SureCloud’s cloud-based enterprise GRC platform, after the solution demonstrated its ability to provide full visibility for management and automation of GDPR processes across the organization. The platform replaces the developer’s highly manual processes that required multiple systems, and enables simple real-time risk, incident and compliance management from a single dashboard.

After successful deployment of SureCloud’s GDPR Suite, Barratt Developments have also deployed three additional integrated SureCloud applications, to simplify its compliance obligations: the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Suite; Third-Party Risk Management; and Audit Management.

The additional applications can be accessed from the SureCloud platform, which will further simplify Barratt Developments’ procedures, and improve its overall compliance posture. The ISMS Suite will enable Barratt to strengthen their security policies and procedures, while Third-Party Risk Management will assess data security risks across Barratt’s key third party data partners. Furthermore, Audit Management will enable Barratt to plan, manage and track their audit requirements and obligations. Together, the applications will provide in-depth insights and enable centralized administration of otherwise complex, highly manual processes from one single access point.