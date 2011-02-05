Bacula Systems Introduces Native Backup and Recovery for Red Hat Virtualization

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Bacula Systems announce Bacula Enterprise Edition 10.2, featuring new functionality for integrated backup and recovery of Red Hat Virtualization environments.

Providing image backup, done outside Red Hat Virtualization environments, the module allows Bacula to perform backup and recovery entirely independently of the hypervisor. The product is aimed at increasing backup flexibility and efficiency and lowering related costs for users of Red Hat Virtualization at scale. Its functionality provides the following benefits:

• Agentless backup of Red Hat Virtualization environments • Completely agnostic to Vdisk storage backend • Powerful selection and exclusion mechanisms to control backup granularity and capacity requirements • Transparent quiescing and snapshot creation • Restore flexibility: to the same or different cluster/storage, existing or new virtual instances • Configuration of restored virtual machines on the fly, and option to restore to plain files for further processing

