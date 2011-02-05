Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Bacula Systems Introduces Native Backup and Recovery for Red Hat Virtualization

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Open Source-based Bacula Enterprise Edition version 10.2 adds advanced functionality to Backup and Restore for Red Hat Virtualization

Bacula Systems announce Bacula Enterprise Edition 10.2, featuring new functionality for integrated backup and recovery of Red Hat Virtualization environments.

Providing image backup, done outside Red Hat Virtualization environments, the module allows Bacula to perform backup and recovery entirely independently of the hypervisor. The product is aimed at increasing backup flexibility and efficiency and lowering related costs for users of Red Hat Virtualization at scale. Its functionality provides the following benefits:

• Agentless backup of Red Hat Virtualization environments • Completely agnostic to Vdisk storage backend • Powerful selection and exclusion mechanisms to control backup granularity and capacity requirements • Transparent quiescing and snapshot creation • Restore flexibility: to the same or different cluster/storage, existing or new virtual instances • Configuration of restored virtual machines on the fly, and option to restore to plain files for further processing

Red Hat and the Shadowman logo are trademarks of Red Hat, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 