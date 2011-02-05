BT to deliver cyber security services for ICARE

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

BT has signed a contract to deploy a cloud-based SIEM service for icare, a regional provider of insurance and care services to the businesses, people and communities of New South Wales, Australia.

By selecting BT, icare will benefit from market-leading cyber security capabilities to protect its customer data and enable secure business operations. The solution has been designed to be scaleable and flexible to minimise icare’s risk exposure as business requirements change and security threats evolve.

BT’s CloudSIEM service combines an Amazon Web Services-based enterprise SIEM platform with integrated Threat Monitoring, Investigation, Response & Intelligence services. BT will deliver a 24x7 managed service and work collaboratively with icare to effectively complement its internal cyber security operations team. The service will be primarily delivered from BT’s Australian Security Operation Centre (SOC), which expanded in 2017 and forms part of BT’s global network of 15 SOCs.