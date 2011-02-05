BT Chooses Juniper Networks to Underpin 5G Capability and Move to a Cloud-Driven Unified Network Infrastructure

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks has been chosen by British Telecommunications (BT) to deliver its Network Cloud infrastructure initiative. This deployment will pave the way for BT’s Network Cloud roll-out - and also enable a more flexible, virtualized network infrastructure that can deliver the technology requirements of various lines of business for BT from a single platform.

BT will also use this platform to create new and exciting converged services bringing mobile, Wi-Fi, and fixed network services together. Furthermore, with the implementation of the Network Cloud infrastructure, BT will be able to combine a range of currently discrete network functions and deploy them on a cloud infrastructure that is built to a common framework and shared across the organization, throughout the UK and globally. These include services across BT’s voice, mobile core and radio/access, global services, ISP, TV and IT services, as well as a host of internal applications, thereby cutting operational expenditure and significantly simplifying operations throughout the organization. News highlights:

This project will enable BT to implement a range of new applications and workloads and evolve the majority of its current ones including:

• Converged fixed and mobile services rollout to consumers and businesses.

• Faster time-to-market for network services ranging from internet access delivery to TV and business network functions

• Improved voice and video delivery and scalability.

To accomplish the evolution toward a more agile, virtualized network, BT is investing in a range of Juniper solutions across various tenants within the BT network, including:

• Dynamic end-to-end networking policy and control for telco cloud workloads using Contrail Networking

• Cloud operations management using AppFormix

• Highly scalable and flexible spine and leaf underlay fabric using the QFX Series