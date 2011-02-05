BOHH Labs and Teradata Partner to Securely Expand Business Data Analytics Capabilities

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

BOHH Labs and Teradata Corporation announced a partnership to drive better business outcomes through securely accessing data in on-premises and cloud environments. The partnership empowers customers to leverage new valuable insights on their data, while mitigating the risk of internal and external data breach.

More companies are embracing digital transformation and integrating cloud services to enhance business agility, efficiency and extract analytics. Companies are under pressure to meet these demands and embrace hybrid environments, yet they hold sensitive and protected personal information in their databases, such as Protected Health Information (PHI), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) data that must stay secure but is also housed with data that could also yield valuable insight for an organisation.

The collaboration between BOHH Labs and Teradata leverages each company’s strengths to address this challenge. BOHH Labs brings an easy to implement service that acts as a layer between the user/application and back-end data store. BOHH enables protection of all stored data, whether in a database or a document, by uniquely providing database or specific file security. All data is removed from the source, storing it separately without changing the structure. This enables prioritisation and control of sensitive data that customers desperately need.

Enterprises rely on Teradata to break down the barriers found in hybrid environments and keep data readily available across multiple systems to manage their data and analytics better. The Teradata data migration approach focuses on addressing changing deployment needs, while maintaining data confidentiality, integrity and availability no matter where it’s located.

BOHH’s Secure Data as a Service© (SDaaS) enables sensitive and non-sensitive data residing in all Teradata ecosystems to easily be searched at once in real-time to extract valuable analytic insights without putting sensitive data that must stay protected at risk. BOHH accomplishes this by hiding the data, giving access to authorised users only. Blending capabilities of BOHH Labs and Teradata enables new data analytics from multiple systems regardless of sensitivity, while maintaining compliance and reducing risk.

This partnership is changing the data landscape that impacts every industry and offers a secure solution for enterprises to unlock the value of new business data for transformation into profit.