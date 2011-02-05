Axway Partners with Elastic Beam to Leverage Artificial Intelligence for API Security

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

To protect global organizations against ever-increasing security threats, Axway a catalyst for digital transformation,announced a global partnership with Elastic Beam, an innovative Silicon Valley-based company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to protect APIs. Together, Axway and Elastic Beam will help organizations achieve optimal security and ecosystem engagement by leveraging an AI engine, integrated with Axway API Gateway, that automatically detects and blocks new attacks on APIs. The Elastic Beam integration leverages pre-configured Axway API Gateway policy available through Axway Marketplace that enables customers full control over their environment.

APIs are an essential element for modernizing IT infrastructures and represent a new attack surface that is increasingly targeted by hackers to take over accounts, steal critical consumer and business data, delete important information, commit fraud and conduct other harmful activity, including DDoS attacks on APIs. To protect organizations against those threats, infrastructures need to not only leverage the security of the API gateway, but also need to dynamically identify and block hackers. Elastic Beam uses an advanced AI engine to sort out API sessions and traffic to identify what is abnormal or suspicious for automated termination.

By combining the Elastic Beam solution with Axway AMPLIFY API Management, which enables organizations to manage the entire API lifecycle by providing an integrated solution to create, control, secure and consume APIs, customers can secure their digital assets against emerging cyber threats while providing complete visibility over their environments.

Elastic Beam extends Axway’s security capabilities by offering:

• Instant attack detection and blocking. Elastic Beam provides deep API traffic inspection, backed by a scalable and powerful artificial intelligence engine capable of determining API behavior and identifying threats. Elastic Beam also provides a deception environment that inserts decoy APIs within real ones to instantly trap hackers and block access.

• Complete visibility into new API attacks via dashboards and reports. Using AI, Elastic Beam accelerates the gathering of evidence after an attack, tracks compliance and gives organizations full visibility into all activity. This complements Axway’s monitoring and analytics capabilities for visibility into new API threats.

• Blocking cyberattacks in multi-cloud environments. The solution supports deployments on-premise, and in private and public cloud, and propagates attack information across the customer’s clouds to prevent attacks from reconnecting.