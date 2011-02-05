Axis launches Axis Device Manager
February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Axis Communications has announced the release of AXIS Device Manager, a comprehensive on-premise device management tool that offers a secure way to manage all major installation and operational device management tasks.
The broad range of device management functions available include:
Automatically assign IP addresses
Install, configure, replace and upgrade any single device
Copy configurations between thousands of devices
Connect to multiple servers/systems
Restore points and factory default settings
Upgrade device firmware
Manage and update user accounts and passwords
Deploy and renew HTTPS & IEEE 802.1x certificates
Supporting cybersecurity
New AXIS Device Manager delivers enhancements to device security by enabling centralized account, password and certificate management well as hardening device according to Axis hardening guide. This makes it easier for system installers and administrators to proactively manage and implement important security management features.
AXIS Device Manager will replace AXIS Camera management. It is available as a free download at AXIS Device Manager.
Tweeter