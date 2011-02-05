Axis launches Axis Device Manager

February 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Axis Communications has announced the release of AXIS Device Manager, a comprehensive on-premise device management tool that offers a secure way to manage all major installation and operational device management tasks.

The broad range of device management functions available include:

Automatically assign IP addresses

Install, configure, replace and upgrade any single device

Copy configurations between thousands of devices

Connect to multiple servers/systems

Restore points and factory default settings

Upgrade device firmware

Manage and update user accounts and passwords

Deploy and renew HTTPS & IEEE 802.1x certificates

Supporting cybersecurity

New AXIS Device Manager delivers enhancements to device security by enabling centralized account, password and certificate management well as hardening device according to Axis hardening guide. This makes it easier for system installers and administrators to proactively manage and implement important security management features.

AXIS Device Manager will replace AXIS Camera management. It is available as a free download at AXIS Device Manager.