Axis announces: Streamlined fixed dome camera

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

that Axis Communications has announced several new additions to the AXIS P32 Network Camera Series. They are available for indoor and outdoor models and offer outstanding image quality in 1080p.

The additions include key features like:

• Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR

• Signed firmware and secure boot

• Axis Zipstream technology with H.265 and H.264

• Enhanced capacity for analytics

• Models with OptimizedIR, two-way audio, I/O connectivity

Thanks to the newest generation of Axis chip the cameras feature Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR, which allow recording of images in true colours and great details even in challenging light or near darkness. Plus, all variants feature a vandal-resistant IK10-rated casing.

The addition of Axis Zipstream to the AXIS P32 series reduces bandwidth and storage requirements. Enhanced security features such as signed firmware and secure boot guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed.

AXIS P3245-LV and AXIS P3245-LVE include Axis OptimizedIR with extended range of reach for surveillance in pitch darkness and they offer two-way audio as well as I/O connectivity, which allows complementing the surveillance, e.g. with audio detection.