Axis Communications launches a new generation of AXIS M11 Network Cameras Series

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Available as both indoor and outdoor models, they offer HDTV 720p/2 MP/5 MP resolution at 30 fps and include all the standard Axis features at an affordable price.

Based on the newest generation of Axis chip, these compact cameras feature Axis Lightfinder for true colours in low-light and Axis Forensic WDR for clear video when there’s both dark and light areas in the scene.

They offer flexible, low-cost installation with Power over Ethernet and redundant DC power. Plus, thanks to a CS-mount with interchangeable lens, it’s possible to change lens to meet specific requirements. Additionally, the indoor models, AXIS M1134, AXIS M1135 and AXIS M1137, feature a built-in microphone and audio recording making it possible to hear and register sound in a fixed area. Whereas the outdoor models, AXIS M1135-E and AXIS M1137-E, offer one-way audio that can record video with sound.

Key features include:

• Compact and flexible design

• Exchangable CS mount lens

• Built-in microphone for audio recording

• Lightfinder and Forensic WDR

• Zipstream supporting H.264 and H.265

These products offer highly efficient Axis Zipstream with support for H.264/H.265 and enhanced security functionality to ensure the integrity and authenticity of the camera’s firmware.