Axios Systems – Committed to GDPR Readiness

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Ahead of the imminent enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)*, Axios Systems has engaged with NCC Global Services to embed a comprehensive security program.

This program, aligned to ISO27001 and tracked to GDPR requirements, is reviewed regularly to ensure compliance from both the enterprise and its large global customer-base.

Axios acknowledges and welcomes the introduction of GDPR, the need for increased privacy for its customers and the chance to broaden its commitment to data protection.

Axios’ Commitment to GDPR

A strong supporter of GDPR, Axios remains steadfast in ensuring security and personal privacy for all its customers alongside European Union-wide guidelines.

Stricter policies to meet GDPR

The new regulation requires organizations to implement stricter security and privacy policies. Axios has updated its existing policy set, which includes data handling and working practices, and will comply with GDPR in all aspects of service delivery to its customers.

What can the market expect from Axios post-GDPR implementation? Axios supports its customers on their journey to GDPR compliance through its comprehensive assyst suite incorporating IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) toolsets.

It also provides consultancy and support to help customers get ready for the GDPR enforcement on 25th May 2018. As part of its current roadmap, Axios is actively engaging with regulatory bodies to keep abreast of legislative changes and remain compliant.

Axios will continue to partner with its customers to maintain high security standards and to give them assurance that it is fully on-board with its GDPR provision.