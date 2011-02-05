Avanite Launches WebData Data Analysis Tool to Identify Windows WebCache Bloat

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

User profile and web data management specialist Avanite has announced the availability of a free analysis tool that enables organisations to see the data generated by simple web browsing and using web based applications.

When users browse a website, data is generated, such as browsing history and temporary internet files, and the website is able to download data such as cookies to your computer. Furthermore web pages contain links to other websites which in turn opens a connection to the third party allowing them to download data to the machine. Typically third parties account for 80% of the cookies stored, with most of these being used for targeted advertising and for tracking user behaviour.

Typically, the amount of web data and cookies can expand to 300MB or more per machine, increasing storage costs, network requirements and support calls while slowing user login times by up to 30%. This problem is greater for organisations using Windows 10, where web data is integrated with core functions leading to WebCache sizes which are double the size of those in Windows 7.

Furthermore, this data may present a cyber security risk, as it can contain sensitive information such as usernames and passwords to critical systems that store personal identifiable data. As GDPR comes into force as administrators will need to have a view of what is actually on users’ computers, including web data, and then be able to set policies to define what is required and what can be safely removed.

By using the free downloadable tool organizations can see what data is present on PCs and servers, and the savings in disk space and storage that can be realized by addressing the issue. The tool supports all common Windows browsers and displays the number of known advertising and tracking cookies found on the system.

Having used the WebData Data Analysis tool to gain visibility of the web browser data that resides in the network and the issues it is creating organisations can use Avanite’s WebData Control solution to remove unnecessary data. WebData Control is the only solution that reduces the size of users’ web browser databases, and gives administrators full control over users’ browsing data to ensure that only required information is kept. The Avanite solution can reduce the size of WebCache files by 80 to 90%, and the number of cookies in a typical WebCache from typically 5,000 or more to a few hundred.