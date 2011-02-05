Avanade names Emmanuelle Berthier as Country Manager, France

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Avanade has announced that Emmanuelle Berthier will become the new Country Manager for the French business. With a proven track record in large transformative projects, she will lead the next phase of business growth with a focus on delivering great employee and customer experiences for Avanade’s clients. Emmanuelle’s appointment as Avanade France’s first female country manager follows the company’s recent announcement of its first female CEO.

Joining Avanade in 2009, Emmanuelle spent the last five years as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the French business, which employs more than 700 people across five offices. In addition, she also previously held several senior positions covering delivery and solution strategy, where she was instrumental in driving closer client relationships. Prior to Avanade, Emmanuelle spent 20 years at Accenture, specialising in running large transformative projects mainly in the insurance sector.

A passionate supporter of diversity and inclusion, in her new role Emmanuelle remains committed to building a diverse and collaborative team with market-leading skills and experience, across gender, age, accessibility, race and sexual orientation.