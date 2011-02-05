Authlogics Signs SPECTRAMI to Distribute its End-to-End Authentication Solution

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Authlogics has today announced that it has signed SPECTRAMI as one of their major distribution partners. The value-added distributor expands the availability of the Authlogics Authentication Suite of password compliance, multi-factor authentication and password replacement solutions throughout the UK, mainland Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

Working with Authlogics, SPECTRAMI and its channel partners are now able to notify organisations regarding breached passwords found on the dark web, and provide a fix that helps them comply with regulation such as GDPR, whilst providing a migration path to a password-less future.

SPECTRAMI specialises in end-to-end solutions across information security, data centre infrastructure and data communication networks. It assists enterprises to meet regulatory standards on their infrastructure, protect confidential data assets and applications.

Included in the Authlogics Authentication Suite is the ground-breaking Password Policy Agent which secures the Active Directory against poor, non-compliant password behaviour in adherence with the latest NIST SP 800-63B guidance. As an Authlogics partner, SPECTRAMI has access to an online Password Security Portal and Password Audit Tool for Active Directory. These tools (which are free to use for all Authlogics partners) enable SPECTRAMI to compile reports, to determine how many passwords in current usage by an organisation have been breached. Armed with this crucial data, it can proactively demonstrate that there is a real problem that the Password Policy Agent is able to address.