Austrian next layer future-proofs network with Smartoptics open line system

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Austrian ISP and CSP, next layer, enhances its capacity and future-proofs its network for 400G with Smartoptics’ DCP-M40. The open line system works like a coherent solution minus the complexity and high-entry level costs.

For many years next layer has used Smartoptics’ certified transceivers on its fiber channel connections. At the end of 2018, they decided to expand to 100G to increase capacity and achieve its aim of remaining the best-connected IP network among Austrian ISPs. The goal was to do this without increasing complexity. The service provider selected the Smartoptics open line system, DCP-M40, an easy-to-use solution that works purely on the optical layer.