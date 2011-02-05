Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Austrian next layer future-proofs network with Smartoptics open line system

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Austrian ISP and CSP, next layer, enhances its capacity and future-proofs its network for 400G with Smartoptics’ DCP-M40. The open line system works like a coherent solution minus the complexity and high-entry level costs.

For many years next layer has used Smartoptics’ certified transceivers on its fiber channel connections. At the end of 2018, they decided to expand to 100G to increase capacity and achieve its aim of remaining the best-connected IP network among Austrian ISPs. The goal was to do this without increasing complexity. The service provider selected the Smartoptics open line system, DCP-M40, an easy-to-use solution that works purely on the optical layer.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 