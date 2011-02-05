Atos named a Leader in cyber resiliency services by NelsonHall

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in cyber resiliency services by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall , supporting European government institutions, manufacturers and banks.

The vendor study explains Atos’ strong points in this regard, highlighting that Atos has placed strong investments into the future of cybersecurity through its partnership with Siemens on IoT security and studies on Quantum computing’s effect on cybersecurity.

NelsonHall highlighted Atos’ good use of analytics for its prescriptive Security Operations Centers (SOC) which reduce detection and response time and automates security responses, leveraging big data and supercomputing. Atos has also demonstrated the ability of providing compliance solutions to large banking and healthcare clients – as well as delivering IP security and mission-critical infrastructure to manufacturing clients.

“Atos was positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Cyber Resiliency Services NEAT evaluation due to its strong capabilities across the resiliency stack, extending beyond traditional managed security services, to strategic consulting services, and into cutting-edge security in quantum and edge computing” says Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer at NelsonHall.

Atos has been testing Business Continuity Management (BCM) and resiliency plans to enable clients to respond faster and hence recover quickly to cyber threats.

NelsonHall also highlighted the leading growth being in North America with the acquired client base of Syntel hence expecting the growth rate of resiliency services in the U.S. to increase in the coming year.