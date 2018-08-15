Atos named a Leader in IoT Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has been named a ‘Leader’* by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest NEAT analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Services.

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 20 of the most significant service providers that deliver and operate IoT services, against their ‘ability to deliver immediate benefit’ and their ‘ability to meet future requirements’. Atos is positioned as a Leader in all 4 categories: Customer Experience, New Business Models, Efficiency Improvement, Offerings Enhancement.

Through Atos Codex, the Atos brand for advanced analytics, Internet of Things and cognitive solutions, Atos delivers, manages and secures the full IoT value chain from connected devices to edge computing to analytics to smart business solutions, the combined Atos domain and technology knowledge turning customers data into business outcomes, working with its extensive IoT partner ecosystem. The NelsonHall profile of Atos in IoT services identifies the following strengths of Atos in IoT services:

Broad IoT offering that includes strategy, consulting, build, run and security

Executive sponsorship around IoT and adjacent offerings, i.e., cybersecurity and big data, now complemented by investment with AI – notably in cooperation with Siemens, one of the largest manufacturing conglomerates and an early example of IoT deployment

Large client base in IoT, with case study references across industries and geographies

According to Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Director at NelsonHall: “Atos’ position as a Leader in NelsonHall’s IoT services NEAT evaluation is driven by its comprehensive offering and consulting capabilities in various markets - energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, and transportation - with an emphasis on use cases.”

Elaborating on Atos’ role as a leader in IoT, Julien Bensaid, Global Head of Atos Codex said: “We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in IoT services by NelsonHall. We offer an end-to-end approach to IoT thanks to Atos Codex, one of the strategic digital pillars of growth for Atos and a complete portfolio for our clients’ data-driven business transformation.”

Atos recently became the official IoT partner for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC), one of the world’s largest bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company with operations in 28 countries in Europe, Russia & Nigeria serving approximately 595 million consumers.

[1] NelsonHall, Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for IoT Services, by Dominique Raviart, August 2018

*Leader defined in the report as ‘vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.