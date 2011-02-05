Atos launches new unified cloud identity and access management solution for ultimate security

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Looking ahead to the 4th Atos Technology Days co-located with VivaTech, Atos today launches a new unified cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution for ultimate security.

Acting as a single identity provider and management system for all platforms, cloud and on-premise, this new solution, based on Evidian software from Atos, enables organizations to keep control of all identities that need access to their business systems, providing them with ultimate security.

One single sign-on to access multi-cloud and on-premise environments Today, businesses are using and accessing numerous cloud solutions, from different providers – each one of them including their own identity system and requiring users to manage several access codes.

With the unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution from Atos, businesses can create and manage one central repository of identities and access rights. In this way, users only need one single sign-on to access multi-cloud and on-premise environments.

Enhanced security with full control of all identities

With this enhanced data security solution, businesses can protect their users’ accesses and keep control of their identities, rather than dealing with a multitude of cloud providers. Businesses will also have access to a single Identity and Access Management console for the governance and administration of their identities and access rights – thus facilitating the enforcement of policies, compliance reporting and security incident response.

Other key benefits

This unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution is integrated within the cloud platform and centrally manages the access to cloud and non-cloud platforms, and enables:

• Cloud migration facilitation – avoiding the complexity of adapting access management policies when moving from one cloud provider to another

• Audit simplification – with a single point of administration and tracking

• Automated and cost-efficient provisioning and de-provisioning of SaaS applications at the exact time needed by clients – eliminating the risk of dormant accounts