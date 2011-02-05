Atos launches 100% software-based high availability solution for Cloud apps

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Atos launches its new Evidian SafeKit 100% software solution to ensure high availability of enterprise business-critical services hosted in the Cloud. It is fully comprehensive and includes real-time replication, load balancing and failover all within the same one software product.

In recent years, organizations have been moving their business-critical services and infrastructure to Cloud solutions, which are cost efficient, flexible and scalable. However, for critical services, a Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 99,99%, may be not high enough.

In this context, Atos offers Evidian SafeKit, a 100% software-based solution that enables enterprises to implement business continuity for their critical services hosted in the Cloud. SafeKit provides templates for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform that enables customers to create their first application cluster on two virtual machines in less than 10 minutes. This cluster manages computer failure issues and ensures fast application recovery.

The Evidian SafeKit ‘in the Cloud’ solution is:

• Easy to use (plug & play) - does not require any particular expertise in the domain of high-availability

• Flexible and can be deployed in any Cloud

All Atos Evidian Identity & Management applications are made highly-available via the SafeKit solution.