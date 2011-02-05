Athena Datacentres partners with Wavenet

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Athena Datacentres, part of the Athena Vaults Group, have strategically partnered with Wavenet, an Industry leading Network Carrier and provider of Unified Communications, to deliver Layer 2 and Layer 3 services, including IP Transit, to all Athena Datacentre & Cloud customers at Athena’s newly launched, state-of-the-art Data Centre in Central Birmingham.

As a direct result of this partnership, Athena Datacentres are directly connected to Wavenet’s diverse fibre backbone that runs from Manchester to London Docklands into multiple data centres over a route resilient fibre path.

Athena’s partnership with Wavenet, connects clients to multiple UK Tier 1 carriers, IP Transit Providers, Hyperscale Cloud Platforms (including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud etc) and Internet Exchanges such as LINX, DE-CIX, AMS-IX etc. This makes Athena Datacentres one of the only facilities in the region to be able to offer such extensive levels of ultra-low latency connectivity.