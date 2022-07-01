Assac Networks announces award of three major government contracts in African countries

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Assac Networks - a company specializing in cyber solutions for the protection of mobile devices and secured communications for government agencies, defense and commercial organizations - today announced that it has been awarded contracts for the supply and installation of its unique ShieldiT system, for law enforcement agencies in three African countries, one of them is a returning customer.

Assac Networks’ flagship product, ShieldiT, is the only solution with a unified, managed anti-hacking and anti-tapping capabilities for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) smartphones, which are the most vulnerable point in an organization’s IT network today. The system has been already deployed by governmental authorities around the world, and has been proven to prevent cyberattacks. “Winning three different projects at the same time, shortly after having won and carried out a contract for installation of the system in a GCC state, evidences Assac Networks’ expansion,” says Shimon Zigdon, CEO of Assac Networks. “We are proud that the company’s government customers, who carry national responsibility for information security, are choosing ShieldiT as an effective solution for protection against cyber attacks. Recently, the company has also raised significant investment, so we expect to further our expansion into other countries as well.”

ShieldiT comprises three elements: threat management – robust and AI-powered, with a user-friendly dashboard; anti-hacking – detection and prevention of cyberattacks, data theft and malware; and anti-tapping – point-to-point, military-grade voice and text message encryption and eavesdropping prevention. The unified ManageiT management dashboard centrally controls all ShieldiT features. The synergy of ManageiT and ShieldiT enables corporations to control and conduct incident response from the management console.

Established in 2011 by seasoned veterans of the Israeli defense and security industries, Assac Networks develops and implements unique end-point security solutions.

The company develops, integrates and markets network-forensic and security products and solutions in the fields of mobile and landline communication - as well as cyber protection systems for ISPs, mobile carriers, governmental agencies and commercial organizations. Among its clients are law enforcement and intelligence agencies and large enterprises around the world.