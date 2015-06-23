Aspera appoints Frank Meinecke as its Information Security Officer

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Aspera has appointed Frank Meinecke as its Information Security Officer. The move ensures that Aspera will continue to meet the growing security needs of its global customers in license management.

In his new role, Frank Meinecke will be responsible for the security of internal software development and hosting services for all applications such as SmartTrack, SAM Intelligence, LicenseControl for SAP, and LicenseControl for Cloud; in doing so, he is responsible for the security of all customer systems. He has liaised with customers’ security departments for many years, bringing exceptional expertise in license management to the role. Frank Meinecke will directly report to Stephan Pflanzer, Managing Director for Development and Technology at Aspera.

For nearly two decades, the top largest international corporations have put the company’s security standards to the test, placing their trust in Aspera. Their security requirements and objectives are defined at an early stage in the development life cycle, continually monitored and expanded on if necessary. With Aspera, security is integrated seamlessly into every process, from software development to quality control, operations, hosting, and finally, the management of each individual license. Aspera currently manages approximately 120 million software licenses and 27 million devices for customers worldwide.

Regular penetration tests of applications and infrastructure are as much a part of our security-oriented quality control system as code reviews, statistical code analysis, automated unit tests and state-of-the-art open source management.