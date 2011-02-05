Aruba Simplifies Enterprise IoT Adoption with New Automated Security and Next-Gen Wireless Solutions

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced two new offerings to help enterprise customers simplify the adoption of IoT. First, Aruba ClearPass Device Insight delivers a single pane of glass for device visibility employing automated device discovery, machine learning (ML) based fingerprinting and identification. Additionally, Aruba introduced the Aruba 530 and 550 Series access points, an extension to the industry’s most advanced family of 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) IoT-ready access points.

Aruba’s new ClearPass Device Insight uses machine learning and crowdsourcing to automate the discovery and fingerprinting of all connected devices and IoT devices on any wired or Wi-Fi network – regardless of vendor. Advanced technology from Aruba’s Data Science Laboratory leverages custom-built deep packet inspection (DPI) to create behavioral profiles that enable precision fingerprinting. ClearPass Device Insight’s cloud delivery platform leverages shared community learnings to identify newly-introduced devices. Used with Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager and Aruba’s Dynamic Segmentation security capabilities, IT teams can automate authentication and policy enforcement down to the device and user level, applying different access policies or rules based on the role designated for the device. If any device exhibits abnormal behavior, ClearPass can automatically quarantine or remove it from the network.

Aruba has also expanded its portfolio of next-generation 802.11ax IoT-ready access points to address growing wireless performance requirements as well as accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions.

Like the 510 Series announced in November 2018, the new 530 and 550 Series APs eliminate the need for IoT gateways and the resulting complicated network management requirements, allowing IT teams to easily connect a diverse set of IoT devices and sensors that utilize different protocols. The support of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee protocols on the new APs allow organizations to connect with 74% of today’s IoT devices.

An added benefit of the 530 and 550 Series AP is that Wi-Fi 6 offers improved battery life for battery powered IoT devices.

Pricing and Availability

ClearPass Device Insight will begin initial customer shipments in April 2019 with a one year subscription cost starting at $1,260 USD for 100 devices. The Aruba 530 and 550 Series AP will be available in April 2019. The base US list price is $1,495 for the 530 Series and $1,895 for the 550 Series.