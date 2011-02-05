Arrow Electronics Offers Premium Support for Microsoft Cloud Service Providers

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Value-added resellers and managed service providers increasingly benefit from the growing cloud market. Using innovative technologies from leading suppliers such as Microsoft, Arrow designed a dedicated set of comprehensive services based on global best practices to enable managed service providers and channel customers to transform their traditional business models toward cloud adoption.

Customers can choose from two premium support models, giving them the opportunity to either use the support to expand their own capabilities or to offer it directly to end customers. Each support package builds upon three characteristics:

• Expert support: Quick access to Arrow’s multi-disciplined support teams.

• Proactive services: Designed to support from project inception through design validation through implementation with focused go-live support resources.

• Partner enablement: Access to customer success managers who help embed cloud elements into sales and delivery, and implement strategies to increase cloud adoption.

Arrow helps the world’s leading technology vendors and their channel partners accelerate growth, increase profitability and prepare for the future in a rapidly changing IT market. Arrow’s cloud channel providers rely on Arrow to connect them with opportunities, extend their reach and simplify their operations.