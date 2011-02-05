Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Arrow Electronics Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowSphere

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics, Inc., a global technology solutions provider, has enhanced its multi-tier cloud platform, ArrowSphere. Established as a cloud platform,

ArrowSphere’s new functionalities enable channel customers to create tailored multi-vendor solutions for their clients. The significant enhancements improve the design, functionalities and user experience, with new additions including:

- Extensive catalog of more than 25,000 offers worldwide
- AI-enabled search bar for managing subscriptions
- Visualization displays the most popular offers being purchased by channel customers by region
- Intelligent catalog filtering by supplier, category, add-on, trial or customer category
- Recommendation engine that allows channel customers to view complementary offers for building cloud solutions




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 