Arrow Electronics Launches New Version of Its Multi-tier Cloud Platform ArrowSphere

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics, Inc., a global technology solutions provider, has enhanced its multi-tier cloud platform, ArrowSphere. Established as a cloud platform,

ArrowSphere’s new functionalities enable channel customers to create tailored multi-vendor solutions for their clients. The significant enhancements improve the design, functionalities and user experience, with new additions including:

Extensive catalog of more than 25,000 offers worldwide

AI-enabled search bar for managing subscriptions

Visualization displays the most popular offers being purchased by channel customers by region

Intelligent catalog filtering by supplier, category, add-on, trial or customer category

Recommendation engine that allows channel customers to view complementary offers for building cloud solutions