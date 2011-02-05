Arrow Electronics Extends Data and Artificial Intelligence Portfolio with ProphetStor

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Arrow Electronics and ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., have entered a distribution agreement by which Arrow will make ProphetStor`s data intelligent solutions available to channel customers in EMEA.

ProphetStor, headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., provides enterprises and cloud service providers with artificial intelligence-enabled data services. Major IT vendors distributed by Arrow work with ProphetStor on data security protection.

With Federator.ai®, ProphetStor developed the AIOps platform approach connecting DevOps processes with artificial intelligence. The platform enables DevOp teams to leverage technology for data aggregation, machine learning, visualization and automation. ProphetStor`s flagship product is DiskProphet®, a patented and intelligent data analytics solution that addresses the problem of data loss prevention.