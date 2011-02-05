Arqit: Pentagon’s former Defence chief warns of quantum cyber threats

April 2022 by General Stephen W. "Seve" Wilson, Director at Arqit Inc and Former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Air Force

Following reports that the Pentagon’s former Defence chief warns of quantum cyber threats, General Stephen W. "Seve" Wilson, Director at Arqit Inc and Former Vice Chief of Staff of the US Air Force comments on the importance of having a quantum plan in place to prevent against quantum threats that is going to plague our organisations in the near future:

“The IT industry should welcome this warning which underlines that the quantum threat is already present. We see large-scale data breaches happening daily and recognize that these may well be data harvesting attempts now, for decryption later. There is no room for complacency even if the quantum timelines are not currently clear. Entities must act now and strategize a quantum plan before it is too late.”