Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

• This announcement marks an expansion of the existing relationship between Fortinet and Arista, and further demonstrates an aligned commitment to securing today’s dynamic data center and cloud networks.

• By leveraging the programmability of Arista’s EOS with the Fortinet Security Fabric, Arista DirectFlow Assist enables scale-out architecture where the switch can offload traffic from the firewall, allowing network administrators to size the firewall based on normal traffic patterns rather than having to over-engineer for exceptional traffic, enabling greater scalability and cost savings.

• By combining the Fortinet Security Fabric with the extensibility of the Arista cloud networking solutions, including the Arista CloudVision Macro-Segmentation Services (MSS), modern data centers are now able to meet their security needs with even greater flexibility, control and automation.

Collaborating for Greater Network Security Control, Automation and Scale Massive scale and growth of services is effectively driving a re-architecture of the Internet to support bandwidth-hungry consumers. As data center network speeds increase, security appliances, such as firewalls, need to scale to match these new throughput levels. The integration of the Fortinet Security Fabric with Arista’s EOS, a network operating system with single-image consistency across hardware platforms and application extensibility, provides a joint solution that enables greater security management and automation of scale-out architecture that best maps to network traffic requirements.

Arista EOS runs on an Arista switch and integrates with the advanced security capabilities of a Fortinet FortiGate enterprise firewall to dynamically offload and provide seamless control over network forwarding to the FortiGate. This integration allows dynamic security policies to be applied in the network, enabling data centers to meet their security needs with greater scale and performance.

Additionally, the Arista Networks’ CloudVision MSS will integrate with FortiManager to automate advanced security service insertion for data centers. MSS provides a flexible, software-driven network service to insert FortiGate and other security components into the path of traffic, regardless of whether the service device or workload is physical or virtual. By working together, Arista and Fortinet are extending the Fortinet Security Fabric into hybrid data centers to enable consistent security policy orchestration and enforcement, combined with high-performance scalability in order to secure today’s most elastic and dynamic environments.

Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program: Partnering to Solve Today’s Security Challenges

The Fabric-Ready Partner Program opens the functionality of the Fortinet Security Fabric to complementary solutions. As part of the program, Arista and Fortinet will work together to continuously validate technology integration with the Security Fabric, as well as share roadmaps for consistent interoperability, and will benefit from joint go-to-market initiatives.

The Fabric-Ready program enables customers and channel partners to have greater confidence in their existing technology investments and Security Fabric offerings knowing that security solutions are proactively validated and ready for deployment. This integration reduces deployment times and technical support demands while delivering enhanced interoperability for more effective and responsive end-to-end security.