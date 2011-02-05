Arcules to Deliver Cloud Video Surveillance Service through Strategic Partnership with Siemens

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Arcules announced a partnership with Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) to provide its Integrated Video Surveillance Service to modern enterprises. The collaboration is intended to be global, starting across North America.

The partnership between Arcules and Siemens demonstrates the increasing importance of cloud-based security solutions, which have recently experienced tremendous growth. By offering the Arcules Service, Siemens can deliver a robust, cloud-based solution to help modern businesses create efficient, safe, responsive and responsible environments at significant cost savings over on-premise solutions.

The Arcules Service works by seamlessly integrating with thousands of surveillance cameras, bringing geographically dispersed business locations into a single view and correlating data across video and sensor data. This oversight provides valuable and actionable analytics to business leaders. It allows distributed organizations the ability to centrally manage the entire video operations, aggregate data and transform video data into powerful operational insights while reducing the burden and cost of system management.

The Arcules Service delivers the powerful, flexible platform that a wide array of surveillance and security deployments require at a compelling price. As a result, customers can achieve more visibility into their operations while reducing complexity.