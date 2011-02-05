Arcules Adds Access Control-as-a-Service to its Suite of Cloud-based Offerings

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Arcules service bundle provides video analytics, advanced video management of video surveillance data and access control information in one unified solution. End users can correlate video surveillance data with access control events, associate cameras with doors, view the live status of doors, and authorize access to grant or restrict permissions, all through the Arcules portal. Arcules also integrates alarms across the video and access services. The bundle eliminates the need to configure multiple pieces of software to manage VMS and access control users and cardholders. The Arcules ACaaS is also available as a standalone cloud service, providing the same easy to use interface, user management and access functionality, without video data or video analytics.

The Arcules ACaaS will support access control through integration with Axis Communications’ AXIS A1601 Network Door Controllers. Additionally, using the Arcules service will allow customers leveraging Axis surveillance camera technology to automatically update firmware directly through the use of the Arcules platform, further enhancing the ability for an organization’s security infrastructure to remain up-to-date.

Arcules will highlight the capabilities of its cloud-based access control and video services during the ISC West Conference and Expo at booth #31079, April 10-12, 2019, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.