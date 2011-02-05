Arcserve, LLC announced the newest version of Arcserve Replication and High Availability (RHA)

Arcserve, LLC announced the newest version of Arcserve Replication and High Availability (RHA), which delivers high availability combined with heartbeat-powered automatic failover, and continuous data protection for Windows and Linux applications and systems on-premises, remote, and in the cloud. With this release, Arcserve RHA adds full system high availability for Linux, extends its full system support of Windows and Linux workloads to Azure, and provides a number of enhancements including performance and usability improvements and new platform certifications.

According to Arcserve’s independent global study of 759 IT decision-makers, 93% of respondents reported they could tolerate minimal, if any, data loss from critical business applications, with nearly 50% stating they have less than an hour to recover before it impacts revenue. To meet the demands of today’s always-on economy and digital transformation, companies are changing how they approach business continuity, moving beyond data backups and application recovery times to solutions that ensure continuous availability of critical business systems and applications.

Using a journal-based process as opposed to snapshot-based backups, Arcserve RHA continuously replicates data at the file system level of files/folders and applications, and full physical/virtual systems with heartbeat-powered automatic failover to ensure they remain operational. Designed to work in dissimilar hardware and environments, it eliminates the need for a collection of expensive replication tools focused on specific applications and systems.

System and Application Availability

• Full System High Availability for Windows and Linux: Arcserve RHA allows IT teams to maintain up-to-date replicas of mission-critical systems; Windows systems to XenServer, VMware, Hyper-V, Amazon EC2 or Microsoft Azure; Linux systems to VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Amazon EC2 or Microsoft Azure

• Application High Availability: Users can also keep applications available and accessible through real-time replication on physical servers, VMware, Hyper-V, Amazon EC2 or Microsoft Azure

• Application-Aware Replication: Teams can manage the replication of data for Exchange, SQL, IIS, SharePoint, Oracle, Hyper-V and custom applications in one program

• Data Rewind: Arcserve RHA also offers the ability to rollback applications to a point in time before a system crash, data corruption, or ransomware event

• Encryption: IT teams can transfer data with AES-128, AES-256 or custom-level encryption between local and remote locations without the need for a VPN