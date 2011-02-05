Arcserve Announces the Appointment of Mick Bradley as New VP of Sales for EMEA

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mick Bradley as its new VP of Sales for EMEA.

With an extensive knowledge across a broad base of technology, solutions and services, Bradley brings more than 25 years experience and a track record of delivering high revenue goals. As an experienced executive and General Manager he will be drawing upon a career that has seen him develop, lead and deliver complex IT strategies for regional teams, including field sales, marketing, operations and services.

Bradley joins from Kaminario where he was VP & General Manager for EMEA for the past two years. Prior to this he held a number of senior positions including EMEA Managing Director at Violin Memory, Senior Director of EMEA Storage Consulting at Hewlett Packard, Chief Operating Officer at CopperEye and Senior Vice President of Global Services at COPAN Systems.

Comments Mick Bradley, “It’s great to join Arcserve when their EMEA business is growing at five times the market rate and we are also experiencing a ‘perfect storm’ - acting as the catalyst for the next wave of growth. By that, I mean the transformation from basic backup and recovery to ‘always-on’ and ‘restart not restore’, in combination with the transition from the traditional on-premise approach to the more commercially attractive ‘as-a-service’ cloud model.

With a history of building successful teams in both start-up businesses and within existing enterprise organisations, including the development of EMEA, International and Global ‘go-to-market’ strategies, Bradley will be helping Arcserve deliver on its mission of bringing affordable disaster recovery with near-zero recovery point solutions to businesses of all sizes.