Aquila acquires Comosoft

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Aquila announced the acquisition of Comosoft GmbH (“Comosoft”), global provider of marketing production workflow solutions for retail, catalogue, e-commerce and manufacturing markets.

Founded in 1994, Comosoft is a global pioneer in multichannel media and Product Information Management (PIM) systems for B2C and B2B operations, including Retailers, Grocery Chains, Manufacturers and Marketing Agencies. Through its flagship product “LAGO”, Comosoft offers all-in-one data and media production functionality to support the ever-changing planning and output automation requirements for global marketing operations.

Comosoft will continue to support its customers and partners as an autonomous business unit of Atex.




