Aqua Security Introduces Native Runtime Protection for Pivotal Cloud Foundry

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Aqua Security, the platform provider for securing container-based and cloud native applications, announced today the public release of Aqua Security’s runtime protection for Pivotal Cloud Foundry® (PCF). Users of Pivotal’s platform can download and install the Aqua Security for PCF service from Pivotal Services Marketplace, and deploy an end-to-end solution for scanning, application assurance and runtime protection for their application workloads.

PCF includes a widely deployed distribution of Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR) and allows customers to implement the same application platform on any major vendor’s cloud, on premises or in a hybrid model.

Aqua Security for PCF is offered in two tiers – standard and advanced protection. The standard tier allows users to:

· Scan their applications for vulnerabilities during the Continuous Integration process

· Provision policies to block unauthorised applications during the staging phase

· Scan and monitor application or container artifacts for vulnerabilities, malware, and user activity

· Apply host assurance policies for application or container artifacts

Aqua’s advanced protection tier includes all of the standard features with an added layer of security, allowing users to:

· Detect and block unapproved changes to running application workloads

· Monitor and control application activity based on customised policies

· View application network connections and apply firewall rules that whitelist authorised connections

· Leverage granular audit trails of access activity, scan events and coverage, application activity and system events

Aqua Security for PCF installs natively as a Buildpack (containing the languages, runtimes, libraries, and services used by the app), and the advanced runtime protection component is implemented as a Bosh add-on, protecting all Pivotal Application Service apps without requiring any manual changes or individual re-deployments of Aqua per application.

Pivotal customers can get Aqua Security for PCF directly from the Pivotal services marketplace.

Availability

Support for PCF is available now as part of the Aqua CSP v4.2 release.