Aqua Security Expands into CSPM with the Acquisition of CloudSploit

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

CloudSploit’s SaaS-based platform allows customers to monitor their public cloud accounts within minutes, providing visibility to their entire estate of cloud resources, and reduce threats due to misconfiguration and vulnerabilities. CloudSploit automatically manages cloud security risk and benchmarks against industry standards to ensure compliance and has garnered impressive adoption among enterprise customers.

CloudSploit continues Aqua’s investment in the open source community. Co-founded by Matthew Fuller and Josh Rosenthal, CloudSploit was built on open source foundations and has benefited from the contribution of cloud users and experts since its inception in 2015. The SaaS platform addresses real-world threat scenarios and configuration challenges of enterprise users who are continually monitoring their environments to ensure their adherence to best practices and compliance. CloudSploit is the second open source investment by Aqua since August, when the company announced its acquisition of Trivy Vulnerability Scanner.

Aqua can now address both Container Security and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). These are two of the top 10 security projects named in Gartner’s Top 10 Security Projects for 2019 report.

In its Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, Gartner also notes that: “With the growing complexity of cloud-based configurations, complete protection strategies will require a CSPM to ensure continuous, correct and compliant cloud configuration and identification of excessive risk.”

Aqua has also added significant new capabilities to its Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP), deepening protection of virtual machines. Aqua CSP now protects VMs for complete cloud workload protection. Aqua’s VM security solution delivers file integrity monitoring, machine image assurance, network discovery and micro-segmentation to hosts for full visibility of infrastructure and application threats. Organisations can now protect their cloud native workloads from a single control plane for improved visibility and efficient remediation.

With the addition of CloudSploit and VM Security, Aqua’s customers can more effectively manage risk and protect against threats for their multi-cloud environments across the full application stack, from infrastructure, application workloads and code.