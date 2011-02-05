Approved comment: UK Govt security by design - Cisco

March 2018 by Mark Weir, Director of Cyber Security for Cisco UK

Mark Weir, Director of Cyber Security for Cisco UK & Ireland, regarding the UK Government’s announcement of the Security by Design initiative, which is a key part of the Government’s five-year, £1.9 billion National Cyber Security Strategy to making the UK the most secure place in the world to live and do business online.

“Today’s world is becoming increasingly hyper-connected. Whether it’s a fridge, a thermostat, a voice assistant or even your car, we’re seeing previously one-dimensional products becoming far more intelligent to bring vast benefits to our day-to-day lives. However, if these innovations are to safely empower our lives it is fundamental that security is not an afterthought but embedded from the design phase.

“Malware such as Mirai has allowed cyber criminals to take advantage of poorly secured connected devices to conduct large scale attacks, and something as simple as a connected toy can compromise the personal data of entire families. Similarly, if connected cars can’t function safely as intended it could bring real risk to our roads. Cisco’s recent Annual Security Report worryingly highlighted that even after identification of vulnerabilities in their IoT devices, the companies sampled only remediated 17 per cent of these issues, meaning a staggering 83 per cent of these devices were still left with critical vulnerabilities. It is consequently encouraging to see the UK Government introducing compliance measures to ensure that connected devices are secure straight from the design room to minimise these types of problems.”

“This is only half the battle though. It’s not just about securing the end-points. Whilst the ‘Secure by Design’ initiative is a promising step in the right direction, we must not overlook the fundamental importance of securing our networks. To ensure our nation collectively remains safe we must ensure that smart devices are connected to a network that is equally as secure end-to-end, providing full visibility to any threats as they emerge so that they can be contained and dealt with responsibly.”