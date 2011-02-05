Approved comment: £15 million to help strengthen cybersecurity - Cisco

April 2018 by Mark Weir, Director of Cybersecurity, Cisco UK

In response to the news that the UK Government will announce today up to £15 million will be spent to help Commonwealth countries strengthen their cyber security capabilities and help to tackle criminal groups, please see comment below from Mark Weir, Director of Cybersecurity, Cisco UK & Ireland.

Today, a large enterprise can face as many as 70,000 security events per week. Cyber threats have reached an unprecedented level where no organisation or country can turn a blind eye. The commitment of £15 million to help Commonwealth countries strengthen their cyber security capabilities is a vital next step in creating a neighbourhood cyber-watch to regain control of the cyber-storm. Ultimately, we are stronger together.

To help reduce cybercriminals success rates and reduce the impact on businesses and countries, there has to be a greater willingness to share insight, learnings and knowledge. These criminals are getting smarter by the day and growing in sophistication and power. We need to build a collective and collaborative community to ensure we don’t just keep up, but stay one step ahead.