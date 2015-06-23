Search
Apposite Technologies launched Network Emulator for Cloud Environments

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Apposite Technologies announced its virtual WAN emulator, NetropyVE™, a scalable network emulator for virtualized test environments.

NetropyVE allows application and network development teams to quickly and accurately turn up virtual WAN paths for thousands of virtual machines (VMs) and easily test how workloads will behave from different locations. Every virtual machine can be assigned a unique WAN access profile, and then controlled to insert latency, jitter, packet loss, and congestion — which allows enterprises to determine application and network limitations and behavior. Many dev teams run their tests in the cloud or private datacenters where they do not have the ability to install an appliance. With NetropyVE, it is now possible to install WAN emulation between virtual resources.

NetropyVE runs on VMware VSphere ESXi or KVM, and is available immediately.




