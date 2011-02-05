Application Note on COSEC Elevator based Access Control

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Security issues corresponding to controlling access, is perceived as prime concern and a strenuous challenge in various sectors like Corporate Office, Manufacturing Units, BFSI, Healthcare and Hotels. These arduous challenges require meticulously planned access control strategies. Implementation of such strategies can be employed at exit/entry doors and at data centers. Along with the conventional approach, it is being enhanced with advanced features, to control access and improve security with Elevators.