Application Note on COSEC Elevator based Access Control

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Security issues corresponding to controlling access, is perceived as prime concern and a strenuous challenge in various sectors like Corporate Office, Manufacturing Units, BFSI, Healthcare and Hotels. These arduous challenges require meticulously planned access control strategies. Implementation of such strategies can be employed at exit/entry doors and at data centers. Along with the conventional approach, it is being enhanced with advanced features, to control access and improve security with Elevators.

Matrix offers Elevator based Access Control, which allows access and entry in the elevator using biometric or RFID card credential, only to authorized personnel, at allotted time and assigned floors.

Ways to Implement:

Elevator Access Control:

Only authorized user can access the elevator, but can access any floor. Floor Access Control:

Anyone can access elevator but only authorized user can access the floors which are permitted by the admin. Elevator and Floor Access Control: Only authorized user can access elevator for the floors that are permitted by admin.

How it works:

COSEC PANEL LITE V2 can be configured in standalone mode for device, user, group and floor configuration.

Once a user profile is created, his credential enrolment, floor and group allocation for pre-defined time is configured.

User must show enrolled credential at the biometric device located at:

• Outside Elevator: To gain access to elevator, a door controller is installed outside the Elevator. The door controller is connected to the elevator call button, which gets enabled, whenever an authorized user shows his enrolled credential.

• Inside Elevator: To enable and access the floors that are assigned to the user, a door controller is installed inside the elevator. Some floors like Cafeteria, Reception Area or Customer Lounge are kept accessible for visitors/customers.

Application:

The solution is highly useful under below mentioned circumstances;

1. Restrict the Customer to their Specific Floor E.g.: In Hotels, to assign and control the customers to their respective floor for pre-defined number of days.

2. Multi-floor Buildings where Different Floors are Leased to Different Corporates

E.g.: Corporate Offices with multiple floors and having requirement of controlled access to each floor, as it has a high flow of visitors.

3. Limit Access on Sensitive Floors

E.g.: In Manufacturing Units, to limit access only to authorized group by proper authentication to sensitive zones.

Target Audience:

Corporate: Elevator Access Control provides secured, speedy and controlled flow of employees. Prevents unauthorized personnel penetration, long queues and congestion.

Hotels: Provides access to customers only at assigned floors, for pre-defined time. Hence, eliminates commotion and increases security.

Manufacturing: Controlled access only to authorized group to sensitive floors, which increases security and eliminates trespassers.

Healthcare: Manage the flow of patients’ relatives/visitors to their floor, on which patient is admitted. Hence, reduces commotion and maintains tranquility on entire floor.

BFSI: Secured access to sensitive area like vaults, which requires an authorized person with customers, to access elevator and floor.

Devices Required: 1. COSEC PANEL LITE V2 2 _ . COSEC Device: VEGA series, DOOR series and PATH series for authentication. (Any device can be used for authentication for lift as per credential requirement.)

3. COSEC ARC IO800 CONTROLLER (Controllers required as per number of floors. One COSEC ARC IO800 Controller can be used to control eight Floors)