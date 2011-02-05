Application Note - True WDR

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Surveillance Cameras need proper illumination to capture images. So, low or no light means no proper images. The solution to this is True Wide Dynamic Range. It is a sensor-based technology used in modern IP Cameras. Using this technology, Cameras can produce images even under varying light conditions. It can also maintain proper image brightness, exposure and contrast to ensure good image clarity.

It works by capturing several images with slow shutter speed (to capture more light) as well as fast shutter speed (to capture less light) and then combines them into a single frame. This smartly identifies difference in light levels in an image and rectifies the under exposed and over exposed areas to give clear and detailed images. WDR is measured in dB. A WDR of range (120 dB) can capture greater scale of brightness.

Technology Used:

1. Takes Two Snaps:

• Slow Shutter Speed - for Dark Areas

• Fast Shutter Speed - for Bright Areas

2. Combines them into a Single Image

Benefits:

• Captures Images even under Varying Light Conditions

• Maintains Proper Image Brightness and Exposure

• Adjusts Contrast to Ensure Image Clarity

Applications:

This feature can be used for all applications as the lighting conditions may vary in all situations during different times of a day. Every enterprise has areas that are over exposed with light that makes identifying objects difficult. Other areas are under exposed to light, such as parking lots, garage, etc. making it difficult to monitor these areas as well. Hence, TRUE WDR can solve visibility issue and adjust the light exposure in such situations, giving clear colorful images.