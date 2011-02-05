AppDetex Raises $10 Million in Series B Funding

AppDetex announced it has raised $10 million in Series B equity financing to expand national sales and marketing efforts and invest in product development.

The round is led by First Analysis, a leading venture capital firm investing in established rapid-growth companies, with existing investors including EPIC Ventures and Origin Ventures also participating in the round. The Series B funding rounds out $17.5M in total funding to date.

The Boise-based company was founded in 2012 by digital risk protection pioneers Faisal Shah and Chris Bura. AppDetex provides technology solutions and services to global corporations experiencing reputation and revenue loss from brand infringements outside the firewall via mobile or online activity. This expanding scope of a brand’s online presence across multiple platforms increases the complexity and urgency around protecting against counterfeiting, piracy, phishing, cybersquatting, and unauthorized use of trademarks. AppDetex supplies a solution that combines domain monitoring and protection with digital risk protection across multiple channels.