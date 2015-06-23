Apax Partners to acquire Expereo from The Carlyle Group

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Apax Partners, the Paris-based leading European private equity firm, has reached an agreement with global alternative asset manager, The Carlyle Group to acquire 100% of Expereo, a global managed internet and cloud access provider, alongside the company’s management team who will retain a stake in the company and will continue to lead the business. Expereo was a portfolio company of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners III (CETP), a pan-European fund focusing on buyout investments in telecoms, media and technology.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed and completion remains subject to legal and regulatory approvals.

Expereo is one of the world’s largest managed internet network and cloud connectivity solutions providers, with more than 11,500 enterprise and government sites under management across over 190 countries. The company has a strong track record of performance, reporting revenues of €92 million in FY 2017, and has built long-term relationships with an impressive group of blue-chip clients and business partners.