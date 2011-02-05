Another comment on the Gov Cybersecurity breaches survey - Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cybersecurity EMEIA, Fujitsu

April 2018 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

A new Government Cyber Security Breaches Survey has been published this morning which has found a number of interesting stats including. Under three in ten businesses and two in ten charities have a formal cybersecurity policy or policies in place.

Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu responded to the report with: “With our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, the nation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data.

“Whilst it’s positive that for the majority cybersecurity is a high priority, it’s clear many still struggle to put in place the right measures in place to safeguard employees, customers and the broader business.

“Because even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data breach, organisations should adopt a two-pronged approach by complementing employee training and awareness with continued investment in technical and security controls. In doing so, businesses can be on the front foot for proactively identifying and managing threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen.

“After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability. It will be the way in which businesses prepare for it, however, that can make all the difference.”