Another club has chosen BioSec’s hassle-free stadium access solution

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Hungarian security company, BioSec Group Ltd. has announced that another football club has implemented its stadium access control solution. Vasas FC has chosen BioSec’s BS GateKeeper+ system as part of the company’s StadiumGuard solution package. The BS GateKeeper+ will debut on the 5th of July at the renewed Illovszky Rudolf Stadium.

BioSec ensures complete access control and integration with the club’s ticketing system, providing seamless access with barcode at the 5000 seated stadium. Besides fixed access points, mobile authentication points are also available with tablets for problem cases (e.g. damaged tickets), ensuring a convenient solution even in case of large numbers of users. In addition, the BioSec system provides gate-, turnstile- and ticket management for seamless access control.

With almost ten years of experience on the market, BioSec is constantly working on to answer the latest challenges of stadium access control. With its BS GateKeeper+ solution, BioSec provides a comprehensive access control system, which ensures a stable base for a secure stadium environment, while also providing an increased service level.