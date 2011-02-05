Anomali Announces Major Expansion of Threat Platform Partner Ecosystem

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Anomali announced at the Detect Conference 2018 the expansion of the partner ecosystem with the launch of a suite of partner developer resources. The new tools enable easier and faster integration with the Anomali Threat Platform and APP Store, allowing clients immediate access to partner content, integrations and analytics.

The partner program expansion includes the launch of a suite of software development kits (SDKs). The SDKs address three critical integration areas:

• Threat Intelligence Feeds SDK: integrate proprietary threat intelligence feeds and make these accessible via the APP Store

• Integration SDK: integrate threat intelligence from the Anomali Threat Platform into third party products and solutions

• Enrichment SDK: integrate 3rd party threat analysis and data enrichments into the Anomali Threat Platform

Partners can learn more about the SDKs and the APP Store program and register for access at www.anomali.com/app-store. The Detect ‘18 Conference begins this morning with keynote addresses from Hugh Njemanze and General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.).