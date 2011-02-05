Andes Technology and Tiempo Secure Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance RISC-V Platform Security up to CC EAL5+ Certification

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

The rise of IoT is driving serious concern about security, including at the edge device level. According to recent Ericsson research, by 2024, there will be more than 22 billion connected IoT devices. While security based on logical separation mechanism is commonly deployed, it is admitted that there is some limitation in term of security certification. Furthermore, security integration into the IoT ecosystem could become complex.

The alternative is to enable security from a tamper resistant and certified hardware as a security enclave (Secure Element IP) into the MCU or SoC design.

Tiempo Secure has developed a Secure Element IP (TESIC) as a hard macro integrating CC EAL5+ grade state-of-the-art security countermeasures and security sensors against side channel and intrusion attacks. The integration of this Secure Element IP into a RISC-V SoC will bring the security of this SoC up to CC EAL5+ security, without compromising on power consumption.

Once the Secure Element IP from Tiempo Secure is embedded into the RISC-V based AndesCore N22 designed by Andes Technology, the whole system can pass the highest level of security certification, including CC EAL4+/EAL5+ PP0084 and FIPS 140-2. It also solves the problem of security integration into the IoT ecosystem.