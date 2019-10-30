Analysts acknowledge Retarus in latest Email Security market overviews Gartner and Forrester Research

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

The market research and advisory firm Gartner has included Retarus in their new “Market Guide for Email Security”. The Munich-based information logistics firm was also recently listed as one of the twelve most important providers of email security services in the world by Forrester Research in their “Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019” report.

Gartner analysts Neil Wynne and Peter Firstbrook compiled their overview against the backdrop of companies increasingly migrating their email systems to the cloud. In doing so, they inevitably compare the security solutions with the native functions that providers of cloud services such as Microsoft and Google claim to make available in their cloud office packages. In contrast, the experts at Gartner expect the market for on-premises email security products to keep shrinking. According to Gartner, email security providers can mainly differentiate themselves from their competitors by providing protection against highly advanced threats coming from data attachments and URLs, as well as impersonation scams and social engineering tactics, even in “payloadless” advanced threats.

Another key course of action advocated by Gartner is Anti-Phishing Behavioral Conditioning (APBC) – referring to a range of training measures designed to encourage users to click on potential phishing links less often. In the latest Wave, available since May 2019, Forrester also underlines that Retarus serves the needs of European companies especially well and offers messaging security that goes beyond email.

Retarus has been offering email security as a service since as early as 1994. A dedicated Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service has formed part of our range of products since the beginning of 2018. The postdelivery protection mechanism “Patient Zero Detection” is now patented across Europe, as is Retarus’ Bot-Net Detection.

Gartner’s clients have the opportunity to download the “Market Guide for Email Security” using the document ID G00400856, while Forrester has made their “Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2019” available to clients using the ID 144398.