Ampliphae selected to join LORCA cybersecurity cohort

February 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

11 innovative UK companies addressing the biggest industry challenges in cybersecurity

Ampliphae, an innovative provider of SaaS Risk Management solutions, has been selected to join the second cohort of LORCA (London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement), following a rigorous UK-wide selection process. LORCA, based in the Plexal centre in London, was established to support the most promising cybersecurity innovators in scaling and growing solutions to meet industry’s biggest challenges, while building the UK’s international cybersecurity profile. It is a joint collaboration between Plexal, the Centre for Security Information Technologies (CSIT) and Deloitte, and is funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

The second LORCA cohort will focus on two main cybersecurity themes: securing supply chains and user-centric security. Ampliphae addresses these issues by allowing enterprises to discover, understand and control all of the externally-supplied Cloud Services and SaaS applications in use across the organisation, enabling businesses to manage the cybersecurity, data governance and business continuity risks associated with SaaS usage. It also empowers end users to become the first line of defence in safeguarding the business, through real-time alerts relating to risky behaviours and coaching on safe practices as they consume SaaS services in the workplace.




