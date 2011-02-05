Aluminium producer Hydro hit by cyber attack - Netwrix Comments

March 2019 by Matt Middleton-Leal, Netwrix’s General Manager EMEA and APAC

Today, it has been revealed that Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest producers of aluminium - which employs more than 35,000 people in 40 countries - is battling to contain a cyber attack which hit parts of its production, sending its shares plummenting and aluminium prices higher. The attack began on Monday and has impacted IT systems in most business areas. The company is yet to confirm who is behind the attack. Matt Middleton-Leal, Netwrix’s General Manager EMEA and APAC, offers the following comment in response:

“While it’s too early to identify how this attack was carried out, I think it’s important to note the industry and location. Large scale cyber-attacks have not been widely reported previously in Norway, additionally attacks on the manufacturing sector have been limited. This attack could certainly impact the onward supply chain. Considering the onward consumers of their goods such as car manufacturers, the impact of this attack may not be felt fully for some time to come. The other motive could be industrial espionage with trade secrets being highly prised in some countries.

"It is also worth pointing out that when an organisation has to revert to manual operations it typically means they have a breakdown in digital trust. If this is the case, as seen in several other high-profile ‘golden ticket’, type attacks the mean time for recovery could be very long as you are required to rebuild your entire IT backbone. However, at this stage this is entirely speculation.”